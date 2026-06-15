New 49th Wing Command Team Conducts Immersion Tour Across Holloman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011643" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin, 49th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Piper, 49th WG command chief, take a tour of units assigned to the 49th Maintenance Group at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2026. The new wing command team met with Airmen to discuss daily operations and the needs of their units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)