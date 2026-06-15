U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin, 49th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Piper, 49th WG command chief, take a tour of units assigned to the 49th Maintenance Group at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2026. The new wing command team met with Airmen to discuss daily operations and the needs of their units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011643
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-CD421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786381
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New 49th Wing Command Team Conducts Immersion Tour Across Holloman, by A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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