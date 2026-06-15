27th Special Operations Wing Change of Command B-Roll

The 27th Special Operations Wing held a change of command ceremony where U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy assumed command, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2026.
U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, presided over the ceremony, passing the Wing’s guidon from Col. Robert Johnston to Cassidy, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011639
|VIRIN:
|260618-Z-FY723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786346
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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