(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th Special Operations Wing Change of Command B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    The 27th Special Operations Wing held a change of command ceremony where U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy assumed command, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2026.

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, presided over the ceremony, passing the Wing’s guidon from Col. Robert Johnston to Cassidy, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011639
    VIRIN: 260618-Z-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_111786346
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th Special Operations Wing Change of Command B-Roll, by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    27th Special Operations Wing
    27 SOW Change of Command
    COMAFSOC
    The Steadfast Line
    Air Forces Special Operations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video