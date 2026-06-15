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    Operation Sentinel Justice 2026

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers participate in Operation Sentinel Justice June 9 - 17, 2026, at Camp Shelby, Miss., Camp Beauregard, La., and Gulfport, Miss. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video edited by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez, B-Roll provided by 302nd MPAD and 345th PAD)

    [Music: Final Strike by Dream Cave from Epidemic Sound]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011636
    VIRIN: 260618-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_111786324
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice 2026, by SSG Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARC
    CombatReady
    USArmyReserve
    CampShelby
    OperationSentinelJustice
    LargeScaleCombatOperations

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