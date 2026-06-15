Operation Sentinel Justice 2026

U.S. Reserve Soldiers participate in Operation Sentinel Justice June 9 - 17, 2026, at Camp Shelby, Miss., Camp Beauregard, La., and Gulfport, Miss. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video edited by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez, B-Roll provided by 302nd MPAD and 345th PAD)
[Music: Final Strike by Dream Cave from Epidemic Sound]
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011636
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786324
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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