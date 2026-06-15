Operation Sentinel Justice 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Reserve Soldiers participate in Operation Sentinel Justice June 9 - 17, 2026, at Camp Shelby, Miss., Camp Beauregard, La., and Gulfport, Miss. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video edited by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez, B-Roll provided by 302nd MPAD and 345th PAD)



[Music: Final Strike by Dream Cave from Epidemic Sound]