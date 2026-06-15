NASCAR San Diego Weekend Special Olympics Fun Run

Athletes and escorts participate in the Special Olympics Southern California Fun Run on the track during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, Calif., June 18, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011635
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-PS854-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786294
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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