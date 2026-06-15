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    NASCAR San Diego Weekend Special Olympics Fun Run

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    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor 

    Naval Base Coronado

    Athletes and escorts participate in the Special Olympics Southern California Fun Run on the track during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, Calif., June 18, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011635
    VIRIN: 260618-N-PS854-2001
    Filename: DOD_111786294
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR San Diego Weekend Special Olympics Fun Run, by PO2 Jonathan Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR
    NASCAR San Diego
    Navy NASCAR

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