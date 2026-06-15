NASCAR San Diego Weekend Special Olympics Fun Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Athletes and escorts participate in the Special Olympics Southern California Fun Run on the track during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, Calif., June 18, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)