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    WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Thirty-nine interns and residents graduated from the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Graduate Medical Education program during a ceremony June 12 at the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Museum to transition into specialized military medical roles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011631
    VIRIN: 260612-D-DO208-1004
    Filename: DOD_111786265
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US

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    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Readiness Always
    GME Graduation

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