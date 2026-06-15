Thirty-nine interns and residents graduated from the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Graduate Medical Education program during a ceremony June 12 at the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Museum to transition into specialized military medical roles.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011631
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-DO208-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111786265
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC hosts annual GME Graduation at 1AD-Fort Bliss Museum, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.