U.S. Air Force Col. K. Michael Shirley II, assumes command of the 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston from Col. Jason H. Parker during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2026. As the commander, Shirley is responsible for leading the wing's installation support mission while ensuring mission-ready Airmen are prepared to support combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011622
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786190
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 628th Air Base Wing Change of Command synopsis, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.