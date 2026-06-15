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    628th Air Base Wing Change of Command synopsis

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    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. K. Michael Shirley II, assumes command of the 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston from Col. Jason H. Parker during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2026. As the commander, Shirley is responsible for leading the wing's installation support mission while ensuring mission-ready Airmen are prepared to support combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011622
    VIRIN: 260618-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111786190
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 628th Air Base Wing Change of Command synopsis, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JB Charleston
    commander
    change of command

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