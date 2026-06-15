(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Army Reserve Leader Shares the Personal Meaning of Service and the Importance of Balance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Nathan Starr 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Bridgette Long Hickey discusses the personal meaning of service and the vital balance between military duty and civilian life during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011615
    VIRIN: 260613-A-TV010-7601
    Filename: DOD_111786086
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Army Reserve Leader Shares the Personal Meaning of Service and the Importance of Balance, by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    USAR
    Women in the Military
    OperationSentinelJustice
    meaning of service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video