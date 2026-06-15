U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Bridgette Long Hickey discusses the personal meaning of service and the vital balance between military duty and civilian life during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011615
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-TV010-7601
|Filename:
|DOD_111786086
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An Army Reserve Leader Shares the Personal Meaning of Service and the Importance of Balance, by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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