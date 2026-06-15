U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 338th Medical Brigade participate in Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 9-17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Devin McReynolds)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011614
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-DM107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786085
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sentinel Justice Global Medic Video, by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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