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    Operation Sentinel Justice Global Medic Video

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 338th Medical Brigade participate in Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 9-17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Devin McReynolds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011614
    VIRIN: 260618-A-DM107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111786085
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice Global Medic Video, by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    OSJ
    338thMedicalBrigade
    Army Reserve
    OperationSentinelJustice

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