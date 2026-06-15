Operational Sentinel Justice Video Short

U.S. Reserve Soldiers participate in Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11-17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Devin McReynolds)
(Music: Cyclopean by Evgeny Bardyuzha on Artlist)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011613
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-DM107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786023
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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