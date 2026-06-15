Adapt, Innovate, Overcome

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011602" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers showcase 250 years of American innovation through the evolution of battlefield technology, mobility and modernization across the force. From historic advancements in military transportation to emerging capabilities such as first-person view unmanned aircraft systems, 3D printing and next-generation combat platforms, the Army continues to adapt and innovate to meet the demands of an evolving operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)