U.S. Soldiers showcase 250 years of American innovation through the evolution of battlefield technology, mobility and modernization across the force. From historic advancements in military transportation to emerging capabilities such as first-person view unmanned aircraft systems, 3D printing and next-generation combat platforms, the Army continues to adapt and innovate to meet the demands of an evolving operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011602
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-VM913-7598
|Filename:
|DOD_111785706
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Adapt, Innovate, Overcome, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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