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    Adapt, Innovate, Overcome

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers showcase 250 years of American innovation through the evolution of battlefield technology, mobility and modernization across the force. From historic advancements in military transportation to emerging capabilities such as first-person view unmanned aircraft systems, 3D printing and next-generation combat platforms, the Army continues to adapt and innovate to meet the demands of an evolving operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011602
    VIRIN: 260618-A-VM913-7598
    Filename: DOD_111785706
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adapt, Innovate, Overcome, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    innovation
    history
    America
    History & Heritage
    America 250
    America 250 Birthday

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