344th MIB welcomes new commander

The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion officiated a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, June 12.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011601
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-CK819-1272
|Filename:
|DOD_111785650
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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