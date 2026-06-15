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    344th MIB welcomes new commander

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    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion officiated a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, June 12.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011601
    VIRIN: 260612-F-CK819-1272
    Filename: DOD_111785650
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 344th MIB welcomes new commander, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    fort concho
    344th MIB
    Army
    change of command
    111th MIB

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