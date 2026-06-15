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    Ramstein Flag 26

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    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen, Marines and Finnish air force members participate in Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 8-18, 2026. RAFL26 is a multinational NATO exercise designed to bolster partner nation interoperability in complex and dynamic operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011598
    VIRIN: 260617-F-KS548-1001
    Filename: DOD_111785577
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Ramstein Flag 26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-35A Lightning II
    493RD FS
    493rd FGS
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    F-18E/A Hornet

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