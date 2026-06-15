U.S. Airmen, Marines and Finnish air force members participate in Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 8-18, 2026. RAFL26 is a multinational NATO exercise designed to bolster partner nation interoperability in complex and dynamic operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011598
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-KS548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111785577
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Flag 26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.