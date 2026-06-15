B-roll: Marines Partner with State and Federal Agencies for Endangered Desert Bighorn Sheep

U.S. Marines with Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, supports a wildlife project at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, June 12-14, 2026. HMLAT-303 partnered with the California Wild Sheep Foundation, California State Parks, Back Country Hunters & Anglers, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Service to transport water to remote emergency stations for endangered desert Peninsular bighorn sheep, while developing instructor pilots through real-world load operations and strengthening interagency relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011593
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-VO268-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111785428
|Length:
|00:09:16
|Location:
|ANZA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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