B-roll: Marines Partner with State and Federal Agencies for Endangered Desert Bighorn Sheep

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011593" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, supports a wildlife project at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, June 12-14, 2026. HMLAT-303 partnered with the California Wild Sheep Foundation, California State Parks, Back Country Hunters & Anglers, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Service to transport water to remote emergency stations for endangered desert Peninsular bighorn sheep, while developing instructor pilots through real-world load operations and strengthening interagency relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)