Brazil-U.S. Maritime Staff Talks Strengthen Maritime Partnership

U.S. service members with U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and the U.S. Coast Guard participate in the 2026 Brazil-U.S. Maritime Staff Talks with Brazilian maritime counterparts in New Orleans, June 8-12, 2026. The talks advanced maritime cooperation, information sharing and interoperability while supporting shared regional security priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011592
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111785382
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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