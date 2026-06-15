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    Brazil-U.S. Maritime Staff Talks Strengthen Maritime Partnership

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. service members with U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and the U.S. Coast Guard participate in the 2026 Brazil-U.S. Maritime Staff Talks with Brazilian maritime counterparts in New Orleans, June 8-12, 2026. The talks advanced maritime cooperation, information sharing and interoperability while supporting shared regional security priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011592
    VIRIN: 260417-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_111785382
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Brazil-U.S. Maritime Staff Talks Strengthen Maritime Partnership, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    planning, Brazil, MARFORSOUTH, Blue-Green team, interoperability, Conference

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