Brazil-U.S. Maritime Staff Talks Strengthen Maritime Partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011592" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and the U.S. Coast Guard participate in the 2026 Brazil-U.S. Maritime Staff Talks with Brazilian maritime counterparts in New Orleans, June 8-12, 2026. The talks advanced maritime cooperation, information sharing and interoperability while supporting shared regional security priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)



This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.