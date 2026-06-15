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    Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS) for Supervisors

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    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Mason 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    This training video is designed for Active Duty Supervisors of Individual Reservists (IRs) and provides a comprehensive guide to the Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS). It delivers step-by-step instructions on how to approve schedules, validate work, and process Inactive Duty Training (IDT) for pay and points. The video also highlights best practices and offers resources for additional support to ensure a smooth and efficient process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 12:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1011588
    VIRIN: 260618-F-QU482-3023
    Filename: DOD_111785294
    Length: 00:09:33
    Location: US

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    This work, Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS) for Supervisors, by TSgt Cierra Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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