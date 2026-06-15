Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS) for Supervisors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011588" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This training video is designed for Active Duty Supervisors of Individual Reservists (IRs) and provides a comprehensive guide to the Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS). It delivers step-by-step instructions on how to approve schedules, validate work, and process Inactive Duty Training (IDT) for pay and points. The video also highlights best practices and offers resources for additional support to ensure a smooth and efficient process.