This training video is designed for Active Duty Supervisors of Individual Reservists (IRs) and provides a comprehensive guide to the Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS). It delivers step-by-step instructions on how to approve schedules, validate work, and process Inactive Duty Training (IDT) for pay and points. The video also highlights best practices and offers resources for additional support to ensure a smooth and efficient process.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 12:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011588
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-QU482-3023
|Filename:
|DOD_111785294
|Length:
|00:09:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS) for Supervisors, by TSgt Cierra Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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