This training video is a comprehensive guide for Individual Reservists (IRs) on using the Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS). The video provides step-by-step instructions on how to schedule, manage, and submit Inactive Duty Training (IDT) for pay and points. It also covers best practices, common errors to avoid, and where to find additional assistance.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 12:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011585
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-QU482-5705
|Filename:
|DOD_111785259
|Length:
|00:12:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS) for IRs, by TSgt Cierra Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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