Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS) for IRs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This training video is a comprehensive guide for Individual Reservists (IRs) on using the Unit Training Assembly Processing System (UTAPS). The video provides step-by-step instructions on how to schedule, manage, and submit Inactive Duty Training (IDT) for pay and points. It also covers best practices, common errors to avoid, and where to find additional assistance.