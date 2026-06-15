Day 1: 1-8 CAV Medics train with British Light Dragoons — Exercise Guard Streetfighter, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011583" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Medical Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (1-8 CAV), 1st Cavalry Division, train with a British Army combat medical team attached to Fringe Information Network and Electronic Reconnaissance Troop, Bravo Squadron of the Light Dragoons, Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, during the British Army’s Exercise Guard Streetfighter, at an urban training site in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 16, 2026. The medics from the 1-8 CAV trained with British Army medical personnel for two days in a simulation of a Role 1 aid station during operations in an urban environment. During day one, the medics went over algorithms, equipment, and casualty care to prepare for day two, when they would treat soldiers notionally wounded in close-quarters battle exercises. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.