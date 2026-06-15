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    Connelly Awards Cooking Competition

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 771 Quartermaster Detachment, Field Feeding Team, participate in the Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program Competition during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011582
    VIRIN: 260617-A-FE113-3828
    Filename: DOD_111785156
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Connelly Awards Cooking Competition, by SGT Xavier Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    field training
    Operationsentineljustice

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