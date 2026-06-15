Connelly Awards Cooking Competition

U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 771 Quartermaster Detachment, Field Feeding Team, participate in the Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program Competition during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011582
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-FE113-3828
|Filename:
|DOD_111785156
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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