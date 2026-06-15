video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011581" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Special Operations Command released findings from its initial SOF Cancer Study, which found an 18% higher overall cancer incidence rate among SOF personnel compared to a matched non-SOF population, driven primarily by higher rates of melanoma and testicular cancer. The study also found that cancer diagnoses within the SOF community often occur at a younger age and are associated with higher survival rates. USSOCOM is working with Defense Health Agency epidemiologists and medical experts to review screening protocols, improve health communication efforts, and develop follow-on studies to better understand these findings.