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    SOF Cancer Study

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Kayla D. Cox 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Special Operations Command released findings from its initial SOF Cancer Study, which found an 18% higher overall cancer incidence rate among SOF personnel compared to a matched non-SOF population, driven primarily by higher rates of melanoma and testicular cancer. The study also found that cancer diagnoses within the SOF community often occur at a younger age and are associated with higher survival rates. USSOCOM is working with Defense Health Agency epidemiologists and medical experts to review screening protocols, improve health communication efforts, and develop follow-on studies to better understand these findings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011581
    VIRIN: 260618-M-HU743-6890
    Filename: DOD_111785155
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, SOF Cancer Study, by GySgt Kayla D. Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOF
    Special Operations Forces
    Preservation of the Force & Family

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