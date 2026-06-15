U.S. Special Operations Command released findings from its initial SOF Cancer Study, which found an 18% higher overall cancer incidence rate among SOF personnel compared to a matched non-SOF population, driven primarily by higher rates of melanoma and testicular cancer. The study also found that cancer diagnoses within the SOF community often occur at a younger age and are associated with higher survival rates. USSOCOM is working with Defense Health Agency epidemiologists and medical experts to review screening protocols, improve health communication efforts, and develop follow-on studies to better understand these findings.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011581
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-HU743-6890
|Filename:
|DOD_111785155
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
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|0
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