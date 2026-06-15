Chief Warrant Officer 3 Adam Garrison, the aircraft qualification transition course manager at the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS), and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Chasin, an EAATS student based out of the General Service Aviation Battalion, Rhode Island National Guard, discuss what training EAATS offers at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011579
|VIRIN:
|260512-Z-SW312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111785109
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Training for Excellence: EAATS provides top-flight training, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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