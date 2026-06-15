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    Training for Excellence: EAATS provides top-flight training

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    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Adam Garrison, the aircraft qualification transition course manager at the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS), and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Chasin, an EAATS student based out of the General Service Aviation Battalion, Rhode Island National Guard, discuss what training EAATS offers at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011579
    VIRIN: 260512-Z-SW312-1001
    Filename: DOD_111785109
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, Training for Excellence: EAATS provides top-flight training, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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