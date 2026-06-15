Short-form VTANG 101

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011578" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard deploy and train overseas and at home, displaying excellence and service from South Burlington, Vermont, May 27, 2026. This short video showcases the mission of the 158th Fighter Wing, while also providing information on the process to join. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)