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    Short-form VTANG 101

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    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard deploy and train overseas and at home, displaying excellence and service from South Burlington, Vermont, May 27, 2026. This short video showcases the mission of the 158th Fighter Wing, while also providing information on the process to join. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011578
    VIRIN: 260618-Z-CB896-6685
    Filename: DOD_111785091
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Short-form VTANG 101, by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vermont Air National Guard
    U.S. Air National Guard

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