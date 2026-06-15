U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard deploy and train overseas and at home, displaying excellence and service from South Burlington, Vermont, May 27, 2026. This short video showcases the mission of the 158th Fighter Wing, while also providing information on the process to join. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011578
|VIRIN:
|260618-Z-CB896-6685
|Filename:
|DOD_111785091
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Short-form VTANG 101, by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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