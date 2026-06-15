NAS JRB Fort Worth Mission Minute

260617-N-LW757-1001 FORT WORTH, Texas (June 17, 2026) – A Mission Minute video onboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth June 17, 2026. NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011577
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-LW757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111785067
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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