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    NAS JRB Fort Worth Mission Minute

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    260617-N-LW757-1001 FORT WORTH, Texas (June 17, 2026) – A Mission Minute video onboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth June 17, 2026. NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011577
    VIRIN: 260617-N-LW757-1001
    Filename: DOD_111785067
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth Mission Minute, by PO2 Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Worth
    Naval Aviation
    Naval Air Station JRB Fort Worth
    Marines

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