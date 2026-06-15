(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDMRP MRP Webinar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Chelsea Bauckman 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Welcome and thank you for taking time to learn a little bit about the current funding opportunities for the FY26 Melanoma Research Program. The intent of this recording is not to provide you with all of the information you will need to apply to an MRP funding opportunity, but rather to point out some of the important details and let you know where you can find more information to answer any questions you may have.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011574
    VIRIN: 260601-O-VY413-2708
    Filename: DOD_111784962
    Length: 00:11:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDMRP MRP Webinar, by Chelsea Bauckman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Melanoma Research Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video