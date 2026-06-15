CDMRP MRP Webinar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011574" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome and thank you for taking time to learn a little bit about the current funding opportunities for the FY26 Melanoma Research Program. The intent of this recording is not to provide you with all of the information you will need to apply to an MRP funding opportunity, but rather to point out some of the important details and let you know where you can find more information to answer any questions you may have.