Team Air Force: halfway to greatness

Team Air Force athletes competes during the first week of the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-16, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011573
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-PJ095-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111784950
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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