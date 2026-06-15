Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay prepares for FIFA World Cup

U.S. Coast Guard crew members assigned to Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay pass a soccer ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2026. The crew took a moment to practice their soccer skills before patrolling local waterways in support of security operations for FIFA matches. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 09:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011561
|VIRIN:
|260610-G-KS346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111784665
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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