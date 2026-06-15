(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay prepares for FIFA World Cup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard crew members assigned to Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay pass a soccer ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2026. The crew took a moment to practice their soccer skills before patrolling local waterways in support of security operations for FIFA matches. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 09:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011561
    VIRIN: 260610-G-KS346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111784665
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    waterway security
    Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay
    USCG
    United States Coast Guard
    FIFA 2026
    FIFA World Cup 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video