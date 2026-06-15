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    Army Heritage Event SETAF-AF 2026

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Southern European Task Force-Africa celebrated Army Heritage Day by conducting a garrison-wide run and finished the day with a cake cutting ceremony after paying homage to the U.S. Army presence in Italy spanning more than a century.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011559
    VIRIN: 260612-A-FG870-9465
    Filename: DOD_111784654
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Heritage Event SETAF-AF 2026, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Heritage Day
    Southern European Task Force-Africa

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