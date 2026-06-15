The Southern European Task Force-Africa celebrated Army Heritage Day by conducting a garrison-wide run and finished the day with a cake cutting ceremony after paying homage to the U.S. Army presence in Italy spanning more than a century.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011559
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-FG870-9465
|Filename:
|DOD_111784654
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Heritage Event SETAF-AF 2026, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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