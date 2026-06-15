Counter-sUAS demonstration during OSJ (BROLL)

U.S. Army Senior leaders and service members from partner nations observe technology demonstrations at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Angel Briones)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011558
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-AW412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111784650
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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