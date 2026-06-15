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    Counter-sUAS demonstration during OSJ (BROLL)

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Pfc. Angel Briones 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Senior leaders and service members from partner nations observe technology demonstrations at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Angel Briones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011558
    VIRIN: 260616-A-AW412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111784650
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Counter-sUAS demonstration during OSJ (BROLL), by PFC Angel Briones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    tech demo
    modernize the force
    counter-sUAS
    Drone Defense
    Army Reserve
    OperationSentinelJustice

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