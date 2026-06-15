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    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion change of responsibility ceremony

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.09.2026

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, civilian employees and family members gathered at Caserma Ederle for the U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion change of responsibility ceremony, featuring incoming SFC Jerrica N. Champ and outgoing SFC Matthew D. Mathis, in Vicenza, Italy, June 10, 2026. The master of ceremonies, 1st Lt. Anthony Ash, narrated the event, highlighting the history of the 509th SSB and importance of this command transition.  The event reinforced the authority of noncommissioned officers in the Army and highlighted their critical role in supporting the chain of command. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011552
    VIRIN: 260610-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_111784450
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    TAGS

    USAGITALY
    StrongerTogether
    509thSSB
    SETAFAF
    NATO

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