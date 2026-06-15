video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011552" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, civilian employees and family members gathered at Caserma Ederle for the U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion change of responsibility ceremony, featuring incoming SFC Jerrica N. Champ and outgoing SFC Matthew D. Mathis, in Vicenza, Italy, June 10, 2026. The master of ceremonies, 1st Lt. Anthony Ash, narrated the event, highlighting the history of the 509th SSB and importance of this command transition. The event reinforced the authority of noncommissioned officers in the Army and highlighted their critical role in supporting the chain of command. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)