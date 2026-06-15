U.S. Soldiers, civilian employees and family members gathered at Caserma Ederle for the U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 509th Strategic Signal Battalion change of responsibility ceremony, featuring incoming SFC Jerrica N. Champ and outgoing SFC Matthew D. Mathis, in Vicenza, Italy, June 10, 2026. The master of ceremonies, 1st Lt. Anthony Ash, narrated the event, highlighting the history of the 509th SSB and importance of this command transition. The event reinforced the authority of noncommissioned officers in the Army and highlighted their critical role in supporting the chain of command. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011552
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111784450
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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