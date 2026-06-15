Hegseth Speaks to Media in Brussels

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to the press following the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, June 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 06:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011551
|Filename:
|DOD_111784431
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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