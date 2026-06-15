U.S. Navy Seabees, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, construct an Arctic Bee Hut during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 17, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 06:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011550
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-XT273-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111784421
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCB 14 Advances Arctic Bee Hut Construction During BALTOPS 2026, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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