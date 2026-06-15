U.S. Army medics with the 1-8 CAV train with British soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011546" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Pfc. Royal Pierson, combat medic specialist, assigned to Medical Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (1-8 CAV), 1st Cavalry Division, discusses cross-training with British Army medical personnel assigned to Bravo Squadron of the Light Dragoons, Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, during close-quarter battle drills at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 17, 2026. The medics from the 1-8 CAV trained with British Army medical personnel for two days in a simulation of a Role 1 aid station during operations in an urban environment. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell) Music is used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.