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    U.S. Army medics with the 1-8 CAV train with British soldiers

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    POLAND

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Pfc. Royal Pierson, combat medic specialist, assigned to Medical Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (1-8 CAV), 1st Cavalry Division, discusses cross-training with British Army medical personnel assigned to Bravo Squadron of the Light Dragoons, Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, during close-quarter battle drills at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 17, 2026. The medics from the 1-8 CAV trained with British Army medical personnel for two days in a simulation of a Role 1 aid station during operations in an urban environment. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell) Music is used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 06:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011546
    VIRIN: 260617-A-LX804-3148
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111784353
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PL

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    This work, U.S. Army medics with the 1-8 CAV train with British soldiers, by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    1st Cavalry Division
    combat medic
    366thMPAD26
    1-8th CAV

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