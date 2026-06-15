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    Curry Dinning Facility hosts 251st Army Birthday Cookout

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    ITALY

    06.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Curry Dinning Facility hosts a cookout to celebrate the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army on Caserma Ederle, June 16, 2026. The cookout celebrates over 250 years of the U.S. Army and its mission to serve and protect the United States. Local nationals, families and our Italian allies are also invited to the meal which is designed to enhance esprit-de-corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 04:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011539
    VIRIN: 260616-A-JH229-4428
    Filename: DOD_111784162
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Curry Dinning Facility hosts 251st Army Birthday Cookout, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    USAG Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SETAF AF
    Italy
    251st Army Birthday

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