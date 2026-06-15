Curry Dinning Facility hosts 251st Army Birthday Cookout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Curry Dinning Facility hosts a cookout to celebrate the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army on Caserma Ederle, June 16, 2026. The cookout celebrates over 250 years of the U.S. Army and its mission to serve and protect the United States. Local nationals, families and our Italian allies are also invited to the meal which is designed to enhance esprit-de-corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)