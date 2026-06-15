Curry Dinning Facility hosts 251st Army Birthday Cookout Clean Copy

Curry Dinning Facility hosts a cookout to celebrate the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army on Caserma Ederle, June 16, 2026. The cookout celebrates over 250 years of the U.S. Army and its mission to serve and protect the United States. Local nationals, families and our Italian allies are also invited to the meal which is designed to enhance esprit-de-corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 04:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011538
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-JH229-4800
|Filename:
|DOD_111784160
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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