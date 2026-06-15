Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Speak Before Defense Meeting

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deliver remarks prior to a NATO allied defense ministers meeting in Brussels, June 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 02:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011536
|Filename:
|DOD_111783941
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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