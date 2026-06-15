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    Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Speak Before Defense Meeting

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    BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BELGIUM

    06.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deliver remarks prior to a NATO allied defense ministers meeting in Brussels, June 18, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 02:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1011536
    Filename: DOD_111783941
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE

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