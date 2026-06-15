(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversational Korean Class

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    The Kunsan Library host a Conversational Korean Class every Wednesday for service members and civilian employees.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011533
    VIRIN: 260606-F-SO714-4566
    Filename: DOD_111783828
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversational Korean Class, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    library
    Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video