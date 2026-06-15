40th ID, in partnership with Marine Corps, Navy, executes 2026 Annual Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 40th Infantry Division, alongside U.S. Marine and Navy elements, executed a multi-domain operation integrating land, maritime, and air assets to demonstrate seamless joint force interoperability during 40th ID's Annual Training June 1-16, 2026. By synchronizing fires, logistics, and maneuver across these domains, the units proved their ability to operate as a unified front. This integrated approach ensures the joint force remains highly agile and postured to deter aggression in contested regions. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Santiago G. Colon Jr., Sgt. William Espinosa and Staff Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez Duran. The music was AI Generated.)