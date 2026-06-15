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    40th ID, in partnership with Marine Corps, Navy, executes 2026 Annual Training

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    SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Santiago G. Colon Jr., Sgt. William Espinosa and Staff Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez Duran

    40th Infantry Division

    The 40th Infantry Division, alongside U.S. Marine and Navy elements, executed a multi-domain operation integrating land, maritime, and air assets to demonstrate seamless joint force interoperability during 40th ID's Annual Training June 1-16, 2026. By synchronizing fires, logistics, and maneuver across these domains, the units proved their ability to operate as a unified front. This integrated approach ensures the joint force remains highly agile and postured to deter aggression in contested regions. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Santiago G. Colon Jr., Sgt. William Espinosa and Staff Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez Duran. The music was AI Generated.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 21:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011529
    VIRIN: 260616-Z-QB428-1002
    Filename: DOD_111783675
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 40th ID, in partnership with Marine Corps, Navy, executes 2026 Annual Training, by SFC Santiago G. Colon Jr., SGT William Espinosa and SSG Joaquin Vasquez Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCAC
    ACU 5
    Army
    Camp Pendleton
    Pacific Ocean
    Pacific Command

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