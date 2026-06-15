The 40th Infantry Division, alongside U.S. Marine and Navy elements, executed a multi-domain operation integrating land, maritime, and air assets to demonstrate seamless joint force interoperability during 40th ID's Annual Training June 1-16, 2026. By synchronizing fires, logistics, and maneuver across these domains, the units proved their ability to operate as a unified front. This integrated approach ensures the joint force remains highly agile and postured to deter aggression in contested regions. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Santiago G. Colon Jr., Sgt. William Espinosa and Staff Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez Duran. The music was AI Generated.)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 21:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011529
|VIRIN:
|260616-Z-QB428-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111783675
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 40th ID, in partnership with Marine Corps, Navy, executes 2026 Annual Training, by SFC Santiago G. Colon Jr., SGT William Espinosa and SSG Joaquin Vasquez Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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