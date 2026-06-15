B-Roll package for the 9th Mission Support Command Change of Command Ceremony on June 17, 2026 at Fort Shafter Flats Parade Field. Outgoing Commanding General Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley reflects on her time and appreciation in the Pacific, as incoming commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Gebhard takes over as the CG of the 9th MSC. Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell , Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Pacific, presided over the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 21:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011528
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-GS113-1696
|Filename:
|DOD_111783670
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 9th MSC Change of Command B-Roll Package, by SGT Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.