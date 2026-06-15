2026 9th MSC Change of Command B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011528" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll package for the 9th Mission Support Command Change of Command Ceremony on June 17, 2026 at Fort Shafter Flats Parade Field. Outgoing Commanding General Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley reflects on her time and appreciation in the Pacific, as incoming commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Gebhard takes over as the CG of the 9th MSC. Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell , Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Pacific, presided over the ceremony.