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    2026 9th MSC Change of Command B-Roll Package

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    B-Roll package for the 9th Mission Support Command Change of Command Ceremony on June 17, 2026 at Fort Shafter Flats Parade Field. Outgoing Commanding General Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley reflects on her time and appreciation in the Pacific, as incoming commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Gebhard takes over as the CG of the 9th MSC. Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell , Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Pacific, presided over the ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011528
    VIRIN: 260618-A-GS113-1696
    Filename: DOD_111783670
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, 2026 9th MSC Change of Command B-Roll Package, by SGT Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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