Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna sends a message to the Space Force Guardians at AFN Okinawa, Okinawa, Japan, June 11, 2026. Bentivegna acknowledged the hard work, dedication and quality of Guardians, thanking their resilience and expressed his gratitude. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 21:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011527
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111783641
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF John Bentivegna: Message to the Guardians, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.