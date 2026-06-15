(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSSF John Bentivegna: Message to the Guardians

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna sends a message to the Space Force Guardians at AFN Okinawa, Okinawa, Japan, June 11, 2026. Bentivegna acknowledged the hard work, dedication and quality of Guardians, thanking their resilience and expressed his gratitude. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 21:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011527
    VIRIN: 260618-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111783641
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF John Bentivegna: Message to the Guardians, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    Space Force
    CMSSF
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    War Media Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video