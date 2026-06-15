(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Twilight Tattoo hosted by LTG Johnny K. Davis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Pfc. Vallanda Antoine, Stephen Bates, Douglas Lovely, Leopold Medina and Spc. Derek Partida

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Twilight Tattoo, hosted by Lt. Gen. Davis, highlighted the U.S. Army’s history and traditions during a live performance at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, June 17, 2026. The program featured Soldiers from The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), and historical vignettes that showcased the Army’s legacy of service to the nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011525
    Filename: DOD_111783620
    Length: 01:37:05
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twilight Tattoo hosted by LTG Johnny K. Davis, by PFC Vallanda Antoine, Stephen Bates, Douglas Lovely, Leopold Medina and SPC Derek Partida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Recruiting Comm
    Twilight Tattoo
    LTG Johnny K. Davis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video