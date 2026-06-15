Twilight Tattoo hosted by LTG Johnny K. Davis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Twilight Tattoo, hosted by Lt. Gen. Davis, highlighted the U.S. Army’s history and traditions during a live performance at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, June 17, 2026. The program featured Soldiers from The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), and historical vignettes that showcased the Army’s legacy of service to the nation.