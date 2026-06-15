Twilight Tattoo, hosted by Lt. Gen. Davis, highlighted the U.S. Army’s history and traditions during a live performance at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, June 17, 2026. The program featured Soldiers from The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), and historical vignettes that showcased the Army’s legacy of service to the nation.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011525
|Filename:
|DOD_111783620
|Length:
|01:37:05
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Twilight Tattoo hosted by LTG Johnny K. Davis, by PFC Vallanda Antoine, Stephen Bates, Douglas Lovely, Leopold Medina and SPC Derek Partida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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