Coast Guard enhances maritime safety and security during the World Cup.

U.S. Coast Guard crews from Coast Guard Cutter Adelie (WPB 87333) and Coast Guard Station Seattle conduct maritime safety and security operations in Puget Sound, WA, June 15, 2026. The Coast Guard worked alongside partner agencies to support a safe and secure maritime environment during the World Cup. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Jade Moen)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011510
|VIRIN:
|260617-G-UL828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111783325
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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