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    Coast Guard enhances maritime safety and security during the World Cup.

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    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Seaman Jade Moen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    U.S. Coast Guard crews from Coast Guard Cutter Adelie (WPB 87333) and Coast Guard Station Seattle conduct patrols and recreational boating safety boardings in Puget Sound, WA, June 15, 2026. The Coast Guard increased maritime safety and security operations in support of the World Cup. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Jade Moen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011509
    VIRIN: 260617-G-UL828-2002
    Filename: DOD_111783308
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US

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    TAGS

    safety and security
    USCG
    World Cup 2026
    USCGC Adelie (WPB-87333)

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