Coast Guard enhances maritime safety and security during the World Cup.

U.S. Coast Guard crews from Coast Guard Cutter Adelie (WPB 87333) and Coast Guard Station Seattle conduct patrols and recreational boating safety boardings in Puget Sound, WA, June 15, 2026. The Coast Guard increased maritime safety and security operations in support of the World Cup. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Jade Moen)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011509
|VIRIN:
|260617-G-UL828-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111783308
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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