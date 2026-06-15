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    U.S. Coast Guard enhances maritime safety and security during World Cup

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    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Sanchez villa 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91101 Seattle members aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RB-S) escort a ferry service between Seattle and Bainbridge Island, WA, June 15, 2026. MSST members provided safety and security for the World Cup and FanFest events around the Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Public Affairs 3rd Class Adrian Sanchez Villa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011503
    VIRIN: 260617-G-GK178-1002
    Filename: DOD_111783024
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Seattle
    MSST 91101
    World Cup 2026

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