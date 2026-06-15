U.S. Coast Guard enhances maritime safety and security during World Cup

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) 91101 Seattle members aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RB-S) escort a ferry service between Seattle and Bainbridge Island, WA, June 15, 2026. MSST members provided safety and security for the World Cup and FanFest events around the Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Public Affairs 3rd Class Adrian Sanchez Villa)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011503
|VIRIN:
|260617-G-GK178-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111783024
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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