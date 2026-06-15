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    V Corps Best Squad Competition Highlight

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    BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Three teams assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade were tested on their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion during this years V Corps Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, June 8-11, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Masani)

    Music by Mikhail Smusev from Pixabay

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 16:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011501
    VIRIN: 260611-A-FV695-7859
    Filename: DOD_111782958
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Highlight, by SSG Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    V Corps
    warfighting
    This We'll Defend
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    U.S. Army
    Department of War (DOW)

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