Three teams assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade were tested on their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion during this years V Corps Best Squad Competition at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, June 8-11, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Masani)
Music by Mikhail Smusev from Pixabay
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 16:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011501
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-FV695-7859
|Filename:
|DOD_111782958
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Highlight, by SSG Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.