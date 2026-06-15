Operation Sentinel Justice: Airforce Medical Evacuation

U.S. Reserve Airmen conduct a medical evacuation simulation during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 15, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multiechelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011499
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-XL407-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111782951
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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