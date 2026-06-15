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    Operation Sentinel Justice: Airforce Medical Evacuation

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Pfc. Anyla Hall 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Airmen conduct a medical evacuation simulation during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 15, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multiechelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Anyla Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011499
    VIRIN: 260615-A-XL407-1001
    Filename: DOD_111782951
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice: Airforce Medical Evacuation, by PFC Anyla Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise
    Air Force Resereve
    OperationSentinelJustice

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