B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host warriors’ night

U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host a warrior’s night for midshipmen during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 16, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, Infantry Immersion Training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011497
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111782896
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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