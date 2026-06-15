Building a Love of Reading: Second Lady Visits MacDill for Blue Star Books with Disney Literacy Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011493" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military children and their families came together for a day of reading, learning and community during a Blue Star Families and Disney event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 16, 2026. Blue Star Families and the Walt Disney Company partnered with the 6th Air Refueling Wing to host a literacy event featuring the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance as a special guest reader, celebrating her second annual Summer Reading Challenge. The initiative aimed to promote literacy and foster a love of reading amongst children and families within the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)