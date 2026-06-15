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    Building a Love of Reading: Second Lady Visits MacDill for Blue Star Books with Disney Literacy Event

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Military children and their families came together for a day of reading, learning and community during a Blue Star Families and Disney event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 16, 2026. Blue Star Families and the Walt Disney Company partnered with the 6th Air Refueling Wing to host a literacy event featuring the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance as a special guest reader, celebrating her second annual Summer Reading Challenge. The initiative aimed to promote literacy and foster a love of reading amongst children and families within the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 16:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011493
    VIRIN: 260616-F-RI626-1002
    Filename: DOD_111782882
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building a Love of Reading: Second Lady Visits MacDill for Blue Star Books with Disney Literacy Event, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Disney
    literacy
    youth
    Summer Reading
    SLOTUS
    Blue Star Families

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