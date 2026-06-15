Military children and their families came together for a day of reading, learning and community during a Blue Star Families and Disney event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 16, 2026. Blue Star Families and the Walt Disney Company partnered with the 6th Air Refueling Wing to host a literacy event featuring the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance as a special guest reader, celebrating her second annual Summer Reading Challenge. The initiative aimed to promote literacy and foster a love of reading amongst children and families within the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 16:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011493
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-RI626-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111782882
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Building a Love of Reading: Second Lady Visits MacDill for Blue Star Books with Disney Literacy Event, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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