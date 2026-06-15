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    Aeromedical Evacuation

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll of U.S. Reserve Airmen conducting Aeromedical Evacuation and a Critical Care Air Transport Team setting up a mobile intensive care unit in a C-17 Globemaster III, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Gulfport, Miss., June 16, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011490
    VIRIN: 260616-A-MC011-1006
    Filename: DOD_111782860
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aeromedical Evacuation, by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    CCATT
    Critical Care Air Transport Team
    445th Airlift Wing
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT
    OperationSentinelJustice

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