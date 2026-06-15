Heroes in Conversation - soundbites

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Community members heard from Soldiers and Veterans this morning at Heritage Hall on Rock Island Arsenal as part of "Heroes in Conversation." The event is a dedicated storytelling and community-building event designed to honor the legacy of the American Soldier and Service Members, bringing together Veterans and active-duty military from a multitude of generations and backgrounds to discuss their experiences firsthand. Eight panelists participated, sharing everything from their favorite MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) to what makes them feel most free and patriotic. The event coincides with Army Heritage Month, the Army's 251st birthday, and the 250th birthday of the United States.