ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Community members heard from Soldiers and Veterans this morning at Heritage Hall on Rock Island Arsenal as part of "Heroes in Conversation." The event is a dedicated storytelling and community-building event designed to honor the legacy of the American Soldier and Service Members, bringing together Veterans and active-duty military from a multitude of generations and backgrounds to discuss their experiences firsthand. Eight panelists participated, sharing everything from their favorite MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) to what makes them feel most free and patriotic. The event coincides with Army Heritage Month, the Army's 251st birthday, and the 250th birthday of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 16:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011489
|VIRIN:
|260617-O-YO974-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111782857
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heroes in Conversation - soundbites, by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.