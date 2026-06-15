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    Heroes in Conversation - soundbites

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    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Community members heard from Soldiers and Veterans this morning at Heritage Hall on Rock Island Arsenal as part of "Heroes in Conversation." The event is a dedicated storytelling and community-building event designed to honor the legacy of the American Soldier and Service Members, bringing together Veterans and active-duty military from a multitude of generations and backgrounds to discuss their experiences firsthand. Eight panelists participated, sharing everything from their favorite MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) to what makes them feel most free and patriotic. The event coincides with Army Heritage Month, the Army's 251st birthday, and the 250th birthday of the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 16:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011489
    VIRIN: 260617-O-YO974-1002
    Filename: DOD_111782857
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: US

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    This work, Heroes in Conversation - soundbites, by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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