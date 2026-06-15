U.S. Reserve Soldiers conduct convoy operations during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011482
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-MC011-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111782744
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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