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    U.S. Reserve Soldiers Conduct Convoy Operations

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers conduct convoy operations during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011482
    VIRIN: 260614-A-MC011-1004
    Filename: DOD_111782744
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, U.S. Reserve Soldiers Conduct Convoy Operations, by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    HMMWV
    Camp Shelby
    OSJ
    M1070
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice

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