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    17th Field Artillery Regiment OPFOR

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Regiment, prepares and conducts an ambush, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011480
    VIRIN: 260613-A-MC011-1005
    Filename: DOD_111782715
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, 17th Field Artillery Regiment OPFOR, by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ambush
    Camp Shelby
    17th Field Artillery Brigade
    OSJ
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice

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